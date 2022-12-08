Edit Account-Sign Out
Festive cheer brought to St Clement's Church by Two Towers Trust's Christmas tree festival

Festive cheer was brought to St Clement’s Church in Hastings Old Town when the Two Towers Trust held its annual Christmas tree festival.

By Megan Baker
4 minutes ago

The theme of the display, which took place over two weekends, was ‘Love, Peace and Joy’.

Local groups and individuals decorated Christmas trees for the event which raised more than £800 for the maintenance and repair of All Saints’ and St Clement’s churches.

There were also craft stalls selling knitted goods, hand-made quilts, ceramics, and sweets, while lunch and mulled drinks were served by volunteers, and a seasonal handbell performance was given by the Two Towers Group.

Entertainment also included the music of guitar and flute duo Jo and Paul Dengate of Glashin on Sunday, November 27, and a short concert by Debbie Warren with the Sea Tones A Capella singers on Sunday, December 4.

There was a Christmas tree service to celebrate advent on the final afternoon of the festival.

A selection of wonderfully decorated trees were on display.

A selection of wonderfully decorated trees were on display.

Photo: Colin Foy

The Two Towers Trust's tree.

The Two Towers Trust's tree.

Photo: Colin Foy

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society's contribution to the tree decorating.

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society's contribution to the tree decorating.

Photo: Colin Foy

Knitted goods and hand-made quilts were also sold.

Knitted goods and hand-made quilts were also sold.

Photo: Colin Foy

