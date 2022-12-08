Festive cheer was brought to St Clement’s Church in Hastings Old Town when the Two Towers Trust held its annual Christmas tree festival.

The theme of the display, which took place over two weekends, was ‘Love, Peace and Joy’.

Local groups and individuals decorated Christmas trees for the event which raised more than £800 for the maintenance and repair of All Saints’ and St Clement’s churches.

There were also craft stalls selling knitted goods, hand-made quilts, ceramics, and sweets, while lunch and mulled drinks were served by volunteers, and a seasonal handbell performance was given by the Two Towers Group.

Entertainment also included the music of guitar and flute duo Jo and Paul Dengate of Glashin on Sunday, November 27, and a short concert by Debbie Warren with the Sea Tones A Capella singers on Sunday, December 4.

There was a Christmas tree service to celebrate advent on the final afternoon of the festival.

A selection of wonderfully decorated trees were on display.

The Two Towers Trust's tree.

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society's contribution to the tree decorating.

Knitted goods and hand-made quilts were also sold.