Festive day visits are being offered by Butlin’s in Bognor Regis for just £17 an adult and £10 a child throughout December.

The resort will be twinkling more than ever before with over 140,000 lights offering plenty of picture-perfect photo opportunities. Guests will enjoy twinkling Christmas trees, magical displays and glittering walkways.

There are brilliant live daytime shows in the Skyline Pavilion with a variety of festive performances throughout the day including the Skyline Gang Christmas show. There’s also the opportunity to get pictures with the most popular Redcoat in the world, Father Christmas, and day visitors can also meet the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime and snap a photo with him. This live character encounter is the only one of its kind in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All day visitors have free flow access to Splash Waterworld. The amazing family pool features brilliant rides including slides, rafts and flumes. A Butlin’s day pass includes unlimited fairground rides where guests can enjoy a variety of rides, from the carousel and dodgems to waltzer and trampolines. For tots, the Little Stars Fairground offers everything from mini planes to teacups. There’s also soft play and outdoor playgrounds to enjoy, all included in the price of the day visit.

The Skyline Gang are ready to entertain you

Advertisement Hide Ad

All day visits must be prebooked at www.butlins.com/day-visits