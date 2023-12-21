Festive fireside visit for 102 year-old East Sussex World War Two RAF veteran

An East Sussex RAF veteran, who is one of the oldest living former pilots, has celebrated his career with a special festive visit.

Jack Hemings AFC, former RAF Squadron Leader, and early pioneer of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) enjoyed a fireside encounter with the RAF’s Chaplain-in-Chief to celebrate an exciting year.

On Monday, December 18, The Venerable Dr (Air Vice Marshal) Giles Legood travelled to Jack Hemming’s home in Horam to congratulate him on another year of impressive achievements, and a lifetime dedicated to aviation.

It was also a chance for the Chapliain-in-Chief to give personal recognition to Jack – who is among the oldest surviving WWII RAF pilots in Britain.

Giles Legood said: “What a life of devotion and service to others Jack has given. As wartime RAF pilot and peacetime supporter of MAF, he has helped establish peace and improve the lives of so many. My grateful prayer and thanks are offered for his remarkable life.”

For the 102-year-old, who performed aerobatics on his 100th birthday, it was the first time meeting an officer of two-star ranking.

Jack said: “I’m very pleased indeed to meet Giles Legood, it was an honour and a delightful encounter. A great way to kick-start the festive season.”

Jack’s recent achievements have included meeting Red 10 Squadron Leader Graeme Muscatt at Eastbourne Airshow in August, receiving a smoke flyover above his home from the Red Arrows to celebrate his 102nd birthday which, Jack said, made him “know how the King must feel.”

The festive celebration by Jack’s fireplace was a fitting way to kick-start the festive season, and was also attended by Jack’s wife Kate, his son Adrian, grandson Will and friends from MAF, including MAF’s CEO Donovan Palmer.

Donovan, who joined MAF in February 2023 – said: “It was truly wonderful to finally meet Jack – a man who bravely set the scene for an organisation which continues to help and save people living in isolation across the globe. Jack – you’re a true inspiration, and it’s a privilege to help take MAF forward into its next chapter.”

In 2022, the Jack returned to the controls of a wooden Miles Gemini aircraft – the same model he flew in 1948 to launch MAF, alongside D-Day landings RAF Engineer Stuart King, who passed away aged 98 in August 2020.

Jack’s special fundraising flight raised more than £40,000 in Stuart’s memory for MAF – the charity he holds close to his heart and describes as “the Good Samaritan of the air”. MAF has since grown to become the world’s largest humanitarian air service.

Thoroughly enjoying the chance to share aviation memories in the run-up to Christmas, Jack said: “Getting into an aeroplane gives a sense of pleasant expectation – I’ve

never got into one and regretted it. I love flying because it gives a feeling of detachment from all the problems in the world – and there are a lot of problems.