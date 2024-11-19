Festive fun to be had at Christmas fair as Bognor Regis bands together to keep Sea Cadets afloat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An old-fashioned Christmas Fair featuring a raffle, local traders, festive food and drink, is set to help keep the Bognor Regis Sea Cadets afloat next week.

Taking place at The Beachcroft Hotel on November 28, from 4pm to 8pm, the Christmas Market represents a huge ‘team effort’ not just from the Sea Cadets themselves, but from businesses all over the community, according to Sea Cadet Parent Support Association member Katie Trodd.

"People have been absolutely incredible in terms of getting behind us,” she said. “The Beachcroft have given us the use of the venue for free. And our first prize for the raffle is a luxury night at a lodge, worth nearly £300, and that was donated to us. It’s absolutely amazing. We’ve had businesses donate Sunday Lunches, ice creams, afternoon teas – all for the raffle.”

But it’s not all fun and games. The Sea Cadets are also hoping to raise money for their unit, which first opened 55 years ago, and requires constant maintenance.

The Sea Cadets on parade.

The building has served the the cadets well over the years, but it’s old, and it leaks, and it needs plenty of TLC – which costs cash cadet leaders would far rather spend on excursions, equipment and training courses for the cadets themselves.

"Parts of the ceiling, on the inside need doing, we need new toilets, it needs a lick of paint – it’s maintenance. And, if the unit falls apart, we’re going to have to shut it for health and safety reasons, and then we could lose it. It’s a fantastic squadron, and the kids love it. We’re a big family”

Katy’s daughter joined the sea cadets last year because she wanted to make friends ahead of the move to secondary school – and it’s already had a huge effect on all their lives.

"She was worried about making friends, and we thought it would be a good idea to join up. They were so lovely to her. By the time she went back to school in September, she’d made friends in her year, the year above, and the year above that. She’s gone to secondary school, it’s a breeze. You can’t underestimate the impact organisations like these have on young adults.”