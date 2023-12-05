A festive mini golf and games extravaganza has been launched in Horsham.

The nine-hole course – along with a number of other fun games – are all part of ‘Globetrotters Winter Whimsy’ being held at Camping World, Horsham, until December 24.

Each of the nine holes features famous global landmarks, all dressed up in festive cheer.

Tickets can be found on their website https://globetrottersgolf.com/globetrotters-winter-whimsy-at-camping-world/

But it’s not just golf, visitors can also try their hands at table tennis, or the fiercely competitive game of cornhole. Globetrotters director Nick Martin said: “It’s a day filled with exciting activities for everyone."

1 . Festive fun A festive mini golf and games extravaganza is being held in Horsham from now until December 24 Photo: Contributed

