Festive season kicks off in Eastbourne with Christmas light switch-on

Hundreds of residents gathered at Bankers Corner in Terminus Road for the event on Saturday evening (November 30).

Local singer Summer Murphy was given the honour of switching on the lights, with support from the stars of the Devonshire Park Pantomime.

In addition to the festive light switch-on, a wonderland of festival stalls, brimming with unique Christmas gifts and treats, were on offer, as well as a festive laser show by AMC.

Residents also enjoyed music from the Salvation Army, Eastbourne Silver Band, The Abba Girls, Elton John tribute artist Sam Hughes and the Street Lights, who played songs of The Beatles.

The stunning high-street displays and LED Christmas tree were funded by local businesses via the BID.

Luke Johnson, Your Eastbourne BID operations manager, said: “A huge thanks to those who enjoyed the event, our stall holders, and of course Leslie Baldock who organised the entertainment and staging.”

Eastbourne's Christmas lights switch-on event 2024 in Terminus Road. Photo supplied by Your Eastbourne BID.

