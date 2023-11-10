Festive sensory experience set to return to Bognor Regis park, bigger and better than ever
"Enchanted Woodland” will be opening in Bognor’s Hotham Park from Monday December 4 to Sunday, December 17 each day from 3.30pm to 8.30pm.
Organisers at Arun District Council have described the trail as a “magical sensory winter experience featuring light, sound and projections,” designed to “capture the imaginations of all.”
The fully inclusive experience will make use of a wide range of sensory effects to immerse guests in a truly festive fairy tale experience in the run-up to Christmas, making the most of the park’s natural features and a wide variety of sculptures throughout its various trails. The free trail will take up six illuminated zones of the park’s woodland canopy and guests do not need to book to attend.
Those feeling peckish will be able to make the most of Hotham Park Cafe’s wide selection of food and hot drinks. The park’s miniature railway will also be open, alongside Wildforest Falls Miniature Golf.
The Ice Rink in the park, which proved popular last year, despite some controversy, is also set to return, and will run from November 24 to January 2. It will be situated in the London Road car park, alongside hot food and drink stalls and plenty of traditional fairground rides.
Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council expressed her hope that this year’s trail will build on the positive precedent set by last year’s event, which proved successful despite concerns that moving festivities away from the town centre might have a negative impact on high street businesses: “Last year’s Alice in Winterland lights trail proved to be very popular so we’re delighted to be able to offer something bigger and better this year,” she said. “We’ve worked hard to put this together and we are confident that people will enjoy it. It really is a magical wintry experience that will add a bit of charm to the end of the year as we all get into the festive spirit ready for the big day!”