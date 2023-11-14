With Christmas on the horizon, businesses and communities all over Midhurst and Petworth are getting into the holiday spirit, with cosy Christmas markets and festive fetes taking place all over the area.

One of the biggest events is set to take place in Midhurst, where a Christmas market is set for December 1.

Set to take place from 5pm to 8pm in Market Square and the surrounding roads, the event will feature live music, free fairground rides at the top of Church Hill, a Santa’s Grotto on North Street, and range of food and drink to choose from.

The annual event, which is typically one of the town’s most popular, looks set to kickstart the festive season, and guests can park at both Grange Car Park and North Street Car Park, although Knockhundred Row, Church Hill, Red Lion Street, West Street and roads adjacent will be closed to vehicles from 2pm, reopening at 11pm.

The Midhurst Christmas Market is one of the most popular events of the year. Photo: Midhurst Town Council.

But the fun doesn’t end there. Organisers of Petworth’s Christmas Cracker market are hoping it will pop-off with visitors and residents. More than 70 traders are set to attend, alongside charities and community organisations, so there should be plenty to do, and plenty of treats to sample.

On December 16, farm and horse riding centre Westerlands is hosting a pop-up Christmas fair, with all sorts of goodies to try. Taking place from 11am to 4pm, in the farm’s barn, visitors can look forward to offerings from a range of traders, and a free cup of mulled wine from the Horsebox Cafe.

Those of you feeling that festive cheer already won’t have to wait until December, though. On November 25 and 26, the Cowdray Estate is hosting its ever-popular Christmas tasting weekend. From 9am to 3.30pm on both days, the estate’s courtyard, farm shop and cafe will be full of suppliers, all selling a wide range of festive goods.

