Field of Remembrance opened in Worthing with series of events planned

A series of events are planned in Worthing, as residents pay tribute to those who died fighting for the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Field of Remembrance at the Worthing War Memorial, outside Worthing Town Hall, was opened on Monday (November 3).

Worthing Borough Council has invited the public to gather at the memorial on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day (Tuesday, November 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a two-minute silence held at 11am [on November 9], commemorative wreaths will be laid and the annual parade past Worthing Town Hall will take place,” the council said.

Worthing Borough Council has invited the public to gather at the memorial on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) and Armistice Day (Tuesday, November 11). Photo: Google Street View

"For Armistice Day (Tuesday, November 11) we will be hosting another two-minute silence from 11am at Worthing War Memorial to honour the end of the fighting in the First World War.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the remembrance services and we recommend that you arrive ten minutes before each event.”

More details of all of the remembrance events in Adur and Worthing can be found at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/the-councils/chair-and-mayor/remembrance-services/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Worthing, Cathy Glynn-Davies, said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.”

Local residents are encouraged to support the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal by buying a poppy, making a donation or fundraising. Find out how you can support the Armed Forces community at www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal.