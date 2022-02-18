Fiercest peak of Storm Eunice will coincide with high tide in Hastings area

High tide is at 12.07pm at 7.16 metres and forecasters say that exposed seafront areas and nearby roads could be affected by shingle and other debris caused by the heavy waves.

The wind is expected to be at its height at 12pm, with gusts of up to 74mph expected.

There is a Red wind warning in place for the area which means ‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life’.

A Sussex lifeboat launching during Storm Ciara in 2020 by Kevin Boorman SUS-220218-095602001

The Met Office is warning against going outside to capture pictures of the storm. They advise people to stay inside until 3pm and to secure any loose items close to the property, to prevent damage.