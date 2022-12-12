Fifty community transport minibuses and volunteer cars will be wrapped in Carers Support West Sussex and Alzheimer’s Society branding to highlight support services to those caring for people with dementia across the county.

This initiative was made possible by the West Sussex Joint Dementia Strategy to provide opportunities and services for people to live in inclusive and compassionate communities and to reduce inequalities.

Contact details for the two organisations will also be included on each community transport vehicle.

With rates of dementia in West Sussex set to increase rapidly, Carers Support West Sussex and Alzheimer’s Society have joined forces to raise awareness of the support on offer.

Fifty community transport minibuses and volunteer cars will be wrapped in Carers Support West Sussex and Alzheimer’s Society branding to highlight support services to those caring for people with dementia across the county

There are currently more than 16,000 people with dementia in West Sussex and this is set to rise to 22,000 by 2030.

The first branded vehicles will set off from Community Transport (CT) Sussex Crawley depot during December 2022.

Matt Roberts, CEO of CT Sussex said: “We are delighted to work with Cares Support West Sussex and The Alzheimers Society in getting their message of support out to all corners of the county using our vehicles and those of other local voluntary car schemes”

People passing the vehicles will be able to scan a QR code to go directly to West Sussex’s Connect to Support website, which includes details about accessing a memory assessment.

Carers Support West Sussex has nearly 30,000 carers registered, of which 5,200 carers are supporting someone living with dementia. In the UK, a silent army of 1.8 million friends and relatives save the UK economy £13.9 billion per year.

Sonia Mangan, Carers Support CEO, added: “What great partnership work in guiding those living with dementia to the help and support available for them and their carers”

Caring for someone with dementia can put a huge strain on a person’s finances, physical and mental health, whilst straining relationships with other family members. An unpaid carer also needs support, so they can continue enabling their cared for to live well with dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society is a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia. The charity provides help and hope.

Ryan Tyler, dementia connect local service manager for Alzheimer’s Society in West Sussex said: “Caring for someone with dementia can be rewarding. It can also be tough and isolating at times but help is available.

“We want everyone affected by dementia in West Sussex to know that whoever you are, whatever you are going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for practical advice, emotional support, and guidance. That is why increasing visibility of our work locally is so important.

“Life does not end with a diagnosis of dementia and with the right support people can continue to live fulfilling lives. Carers Support Groups allows carers to socialise and share experiences. Often if one person is dealing with a particular situation or challenge, it’s likely someone else has already dealt with it.”

