Fight involving large group of teenagers in Newhaven

Dacre Road, Newhaven. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211026-181358001

The fight took place in Dacre Road yesterday afternoon (Monday, October 25) around 3.20pm.

Police confirmed that around 25-minutes after officers were arrived on scene, they were called to Newhaven Railway Station where there was another disturbance involving the teenagers.

The group was a mixture of boys and girls thought to be aged between 13 and 16 and predominantly wearing tracksuits, police say.

Police constable Marcus Knight, from the Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “This must have been a shocking incident to witness, particularly in the middle of the afternoon in a busy high street area.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has information about this incident, and in particular anyone who has video footage of it taking place. This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we would like to reassure the local community that it will not be tolerated.”