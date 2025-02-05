Fight launched over future of Adele's former 'haunted' Sussex home

A ‘haunted’ Sussex mansion which was once the home of superstar Adele is now at the centre of a fight over its future.

The owner of the luxury property – Lock House in Partridge Green – says that Adele’s claim that the mansion was haunted has put off potential buyers.

Owner Nicholas Sutton has been trying to sell the13-bedroom house, set within acres of formal gardens and mature grounds with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and helicopter pad, for the past 14 years without success.

He has lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to convert the 13-bedroom property into three houses and convert a garage and flat in the grounds into a cottage.

Meanwhile, he is also now fighting a previous decision by Horsham Council over the property. He has this week lodged a planning appeal after the council refused last year to grant permission to turn the mansion into five flats.

Grammy-Award winning star Adele lived at the luxury property at the time that her successful second album ‘21’ was produced. But the singer, one of Britain’s richest musicians, left after six months saying that she believed the Grade II listed mansion – a former convent – was haunted.

Agents for the mansion owner, in a statement to Horsham Council, say: “The property has been extensively market-tested for over a decade, yet it has consistently failed to attract buyers.

"The feedback from valuers and agents supports the conclusion that Lock House, in its current form, is simply too large, costly, and impractical as a single-family residence. It retains an institutional appearance and requires substantial ongoing maintenance and refurbishment, which limits its appeal in the residential market.”

They add: “When rented out this has been unsuccessful on all three occasions. The first tenant Adele stayed for six months and blighted the property saying it is haunted.

"The second tenant did not use it as a single dwelling and tried to operate a hotel and fitness retreat at the property and was evicted.

"The third and final tenant was finally evicted three years after moving in having only paid one quarter’s rent.”