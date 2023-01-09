Sussex has been the filming location for a number of TV shows and films.
From period dramas such as Emma and Downton Abbey to comic book adaptations Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Wonder Woman.
The list of films and programmes the team have worked on and brought to Sussex includes many favourites you will recognise, including BBC’s The Repair Shop which is filmed at the Weald and Downland museum near Chichester, The Bake Off – Crème de la Crème at Firle Place near Lewes, as well as Peter James’ Grace filmed in and around Brighton and Netflix’s The Crown which saw Helena Bonham Carter play Princess Margaret in Rye.
In 2022 you may recognise some familiar places in My Policeman starring Harry Style, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic ‘Pistols’, Netflix’s Anatomy of Scandal starring Sienna Miller, Amazon Prime’s Living starring Bill Nighy and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
1. Venom: Let there be carnage - Chichester, West Sussex
Goodwood House, near Chichester, was transformed into Ravencroft Institute for the Tom Hardy sequel.
Filming took place in January 2020, over two weeks with much of the filming taking place at night.
Only the front of the house was used for filming, the inside of Ravencroft was created at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford.
2. Is Anybody There? St Leonards, East Sussex
Is Anybody There? is a 2008 British drama film starring Michael Caine filming took place in October 2007 by Bottle Alley in St Leonards.
3. Mr Turner, Petworth House, West Sussex
Mr Turner Timothy Spall as Turner paints in the Old Library Petworth House watched by mother and daughter group credit Simon Mein and Thin Man Films
4. Foyles War in Hastings, East Sussex
Various photos during the filming of Foyles War in Hastings. 'St Just', in Croft Road, Hastings, was used as the residence of Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle in the British detective drama television series set during and shortly after the Second World War.
