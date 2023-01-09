From period dramas such as Emma and Downton Abbey to comic book adaptations Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Wonder Woman.

The list of films and programmes the team have worked on and brought to Sussex includes many favourites you will recognise, including BBC’s The Repair Shop which is filmed at the Weald and Downland museum near Chichester, The Bake Off – Crème de la Crème at Firle Place near Lewes, as well as Peter James’ Grace filmed in and around Brighton and Netflix’s The Crown which saw Helena Bonham Carter play Princess Margaret in Rye.