Finalists announced for the Kennel Club Hero Dog Award: Vote now for the UK’s most heroic dog at Crufts 2024

The annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, supported by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, celebrates the unique relationships people have with their dogs and the important role man’s best friend plays throughout our lives and in society.

Jazz Turner, 25, is a Team GB Para Sailor from Seaford. Her second in command, Golden Retriever Phoebe helps Jazz to live her life to the full, and together they help others too.

Jazz was diagnosed with a life-limiting progressive condition, hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which causes her joints to dislocate, when she was 18. Phoebe alerts Jazz to her fainting episodes and seizures, and gives her independence back.

Jazz said: “I can do things I never would be able to without Phoebe. She helps me out with everyday tasks and means I don’t need my parents or a carers help to do day-to-day activities, letting me feel like a normal 25-year-old. Phoebe is my lifeline, my best friend and she gives me an independence I wouldn’t otherwise have.”

Together, Jazz and Phoebe also volunteer at care homes, several local universities to help with stress, and with young people with learning difficulties. Jazz works with Canine concern, who are her chosen charity.

Niamh Darcy, a dog handler from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, is nominated with search and rescue dog Vesper, who was deemed unsuitable to become a police dog. While she excelled in all other aspects, running at criminals for a cuddle is not the expectation of a police dog!

In 2023, Niamh and Vesper were part of the chosen UK International Search and Rescue Team and were deployed by the Government to aid in the rescue mission following the horrific earthquakes in both Turkey and Morocco, where they worked tirelessly to locate survivors.

Elyana Kuhlemeier, 12, from East Sussex, is nominated with her hearing dog Gordan.

Silvie, Elyana’s mum, said: “Gordon has brought support, comfort, and reassurance not just to Elyana’s life, but to our whole family. Thanks to Gordon, she is positive and excited for the future, and doesn’t feel that her deafness will stop her from achieving what she wants to.”

Freya Harris, 8, from Lincolnshire, is nominated with her dog Echo. Devastatingly, Freya was diagnosed with a rare form of stage 4 cancer in 2021 and had to undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with this gruelling treatment ongoing for over a year.

Gemma and Rikki, Freya's father, thought that puppy Echo would help to encourage their daughter to go for walks after having to spend weeks at a time in hospital. Surpassing all expectations, Freya didn’t just go for walks with Echo, she also took up the hobby of dog showing, following a dream she’d had since she was little.

The winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award will receive £5,000 from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.

The winner will be announced by the award’s ambassador, Libby Clegg, in the Resorts World Arena at the Birmingham NEC and on Channel 4 on Sunday 10 March, the final day of Crufts.

The public can now watch each of the finalist’s stories in specially-made videos and vote for their Hero Dog 2024, until 4pm on Sunday 10 March, by visiting crufts.org.uk/herodogaward

Crufts, which celebrates dogs from all walks of life, takes place from 7-10 March at the NEC in Birmingham and tickets are available at crufts.org.uk.

