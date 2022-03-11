Find out more about Canadian coffee and baked goods chain Tim Horton’s

The brand was founded in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and has since grown into one of Canada’s most loved brands with over 4,500 across the country.

Known affectionately as ‘Timmy’s’, the brand is well renowned for its fresh coffee and baked good and is visited by more than 5.3 million Canadians each day (approximately 15 per cent of the population).

Tim Hortons opened its first store in the UK in 2017and now has a number of units across the UK, with additional stores set to open soon.

Tim Hortons has more recently focused on expanding its drive-thru model across the UK.

The Tim Hortons offer is different from other drive-thru restaurants such as McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King, being more comparable to the offer provided by coffee shop operators.

Tim Hortons hot food offer is also comparable to other coffee shop drive-thru operators and includes paninis as well as hot sandwiches and wraps.