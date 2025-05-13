Finding a love for folding at Worthing origami workshop

The calming practice of paper folding has been shared as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, with a view to building a community display of origami hearts for Worthing.

Emily Kenneally, founder of Femigami, shared her skills at a free community workshop at Colonnade House on Tuesday, May 13.

I received a warm welcome as I joined the small group. Emily has recently moved to Worthing from Brighton and she said she had found it a friendly town, which was good to hear.

She provided a batch of coloured origami paper for people to choose from. I liked the silky feel of it and found it really satisfying to fold.

Emily said it was important not to be too worried about precision at the start, although, me being me, I was focusing on getting the corners exact and really making a good crease.

For Emily, origami was a way to help with her anxieties, she said, so maybe this stern approach was not the right way for me to go! I found it satisfying though, and I guess that's what counts.

Hearts were chosen as a symbol of connection, support and shared hope. They take only minutes to make, so a good collection was soon building for the display. Look out for this at Colonnade House over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Emily says the rhythmic process of paper folding can be calming and meditative. It can also help provoke conversation and she said it had proved a good way of helping parents and children to talk together about important but sometimes difficult subjects.

Emily said: "Through my Femigami workshops, I aim to promote the importance of bodily autonomy, caring for ourselves and respecting others. I also look to make connections across all genders, generations and backgrounds, while honouring the roots of this ancient art-form."

I found the process satisfying and it was good to have something that was quick to make. It was not hard but there were difficult parts and that made it satisfying, to achieve a neat heart.

Visit www.femigami.com for more information about Emily's workshops.