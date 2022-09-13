Findon Sheep Fair 2022: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event that featured a minute's silence for the Queen

The sun shone for the event which ran on Friday and Saturday on Nepcote Green.

It started on Friday evening with a two-minute silence where the crowds paused to honour Queen Elizabeth II. It was repeated on Saturday, daytime and evening.

Graham Gostick, of Findon Sheep Committee, said: “We did consider whether it would be right to cancel the event and engaged the thoughts of Findon Parish Council and Arun District Council before deciding to proceed.

"We all felt that celebrating with a country show was a fantastic way to remember the Queens and her personal dedication to country affairs.”

As a further tribute to the Queen a ‘Condolence book’ was made available for visitors to sign.

Friday evening featured Harris Fairground and a barn dance.

Saturday ‘daytime’ filled the green, village and local roads, as crowds flocked in to see the sheep judging, the funfair, history of sheep and shearing, falconry, Morris dancing and the Nicola Miles dancing troop.

Other attractions included tractor tours, a classic cars exhibition, Punch & Judy, children’s circus, pony rides, horse and trap rides, 160 stalls and crafts, and coffee, bars and catering areas.

Saturday evening was led by Murdochs Crazy Eyes.

Sunday marked the end of the fair with the traditional Salvation Army band,

Graham said: “The sheep fair now comprises so many different opportunities to have fun and celebrate, however the history of the show stems from local farming of sheep and the need to show and auction these.

“For the past 20 years we have been building a worldwide reputation for our sheep show and judging at the fair.

“Forty Farms entered from all over the South of England. In total over 230 sheep were shown with 25 different breeds in attendance.

“The emphasis for this year was to have younger people involved in the show to ensure the show continues for years to come.”

The winners of the top prizes were: Supreme champion – Hampshire ram owned by Viv and David Miles; Best farm competition – Viv Miles from the Rother Valley; Most Successful Young Shepherd’ – Chloe from the Lovejoy farm partnership; and Supreme Champion Young Shephard – Poppy from the Lovejoy farm partnership.

