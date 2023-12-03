Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Photo: contributed.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said eight fire engines were sent to the scene at 2.24pm, and crews used three main jets and firefighting foam to tackle the fire.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area, and local residents should keep doors and windows closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Sussex Polie closed part of the A22 and surrounding roads, including Charlington Way, Coldharbour Road, Camberlot Road, Nash Street, and Burgh Hill Road. These remained in place while the emergency response took place.