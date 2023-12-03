Fire and rescue officers attend serious fire in Chiddingly
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said eight fire engines were sent to the scene at 2.24pm, and crews used three main jets and firefighting foam to tackle the fire.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area, and local residents should keep doors and windows closed.
Meanwhile, Sussex Polie closed part of the A22 and surrounding roads, including Charlington Way, Coldharbour Road, Camberlot Road, Nash Street, and Burgh Hill Road. These remained in place while the emergency response took place.
By 7.72pm the incident had fully scaled down and crews damped down the scene to fully extinguish the fire. Road closures remained in the place for the remainder of the evening and no casualties were reported, but a fire investigation is set to take place in due time.