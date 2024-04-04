Fire and Rescue teams tackle roof fire in Bognor Regis town centre, pictures show

The roof fire in London Road, Bognor Regis.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 1.17pm we were alerted to a fire at building in London Road in Bognor Regis.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Worthing to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing.