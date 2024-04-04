Fire and Rescue teams tackle roof fire in Bognor Regis town centre, pictures show
Fire and Rescue crews from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Worthing are tackling a roof fire in London Road, Bognor Regis this afternoon (April 04).
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 1.17pm we were alerted to a fire at building in London Road in Bognor Regis.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Worthing to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing.
"Crews are currently working hard to extinguish a fire on the rooftop, and we would ask that members of the public avoid the area to allow crews to work safely."