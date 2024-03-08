Fire at Bexhill McDonald's restaurant
A fire broke out at a McDonald’s restaurant in Bexhill this afternoon (Friday, March 8).
Firefighters were sent to the scene at the fast food outlet at the Ravenside Retail Centre at around 12.30pm.
Crews were there for more than an hour, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Two crews attended a fire at McDonald’s, Ravenside Centre, in Bexhill at 12.30pm with the crews leaving the scene by 1.50pm. The fire is now out.”