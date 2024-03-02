West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were at the scene of a fire involving a property on The Steyne at around 8am.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton fire stations were in attendance.

Crews remained at the scene to damp down the property before departing at around 10am.

Two cats were rescued from the blaze, but it is not yet known if residents were harmed in the fire.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

