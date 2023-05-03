A fire has broken out at a holiday park in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, May 3).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene at Pontins in Camber Sands just before 3.20pm.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “At 3.19pm East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at Pontins, Camber Sands. Appliances from Rye, Hastings and Eastbourne are currently in attendance with The Ariel Ladder Platform in support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It advised people to avoid the area and urged residents to close their windows and doors.

ESFRS added that the fire was extinguished just after 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More as we get it.