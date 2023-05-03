Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire breaks out at East Sussex holiday camp

A fire has broken out at a holiday park in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, May 3).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:25 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene at Pontins in Camber Sands just before 3.20pm.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “At 3.19pm East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at Pontins, Camber Sands. Appliances from Rye, Hastings and Eastbourne are currently in attendance with The Ariel Ladder Platform in support.”

It advised people to avoid the area and urged residents to close their windows and doors.

ESFRS added that the fire was extinguished just after 4pm.

More as we get it.

