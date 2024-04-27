Firefighters attended the scene in Southbourne Road at around 7.15am.

The ground floor of the building suffered extensive damage.

Several fire engines attended the scene of the blaze.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said on X (formerly Twitter): “We were called at 7.11am to a residential fire on Southbourne Road, Eastbourne.

“Five appliances attended and crews used BA and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire on the ground floor. One person was taken to hospital in the care of SECAmb.”

1 . IMG_1299.jpeg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . IMG_1303.jpeg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . IMG_1297.jpeg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . IMG_1300.jpeg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures