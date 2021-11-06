Fire breaks out at Hailsham house

Firefighters were called to the scene in London Road just after 9.30am.

The road had to be closed off to traffic as crews battled the fire.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 9.34am to attend a fire at a residential property on London Road.

“Crews from Pevensey, Seaford and Eastbourne attended. Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and a Positive Pressure Ventilation fan.

“All persons were accounted for. No injuries to report.

“A fire investigation has taken place and the cause is believed to have been faulty electrics in an airing cupboard. We have now left the scene.”

1. Firefighters at the scene in Hailsham SUS-210611-114304001

2. Firefighters at the scene in Hailsham SUS-210611-114314001

3. Firefighters at the scene in Hailsham SUS-210611-114324001

4. Firefighters at the scene in Hailsham SUS-210611-114334001