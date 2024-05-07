West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said on X (formerly Twitter) that firefighters were at the scene at around 1.25am this morning (Tuesday, May 7).

It urged people to avoid the area as firefighters tackled the blaze.

WSFRS said: “We are in attendance at a fire involving a vehicle and storage unit on Bridge Road on the Riverside Industrial Estate in Littlehampton. Please avoid the area.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.

1 . LITTLEHAMPTON FIRE 4.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell

2 . LITTLEHAMPTON FIRE 3.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell

3 . LITTLEHAMPTON FIRE 7.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell