Fire breaks out at Littlehampton industrial estate

A fire broke out at an industrial estate in Littlehampton in the middle of the night.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th May 2024, 06:47 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said on X (formerly Twitter) that firefighters were at the scene at around 1.25am this morning (Tuesday, May 7).

It urged people to avoid the area as firefighters tackled the blaze.

WSFRS said: “We are in attendance at a fire involving a vehicle and storage unit on Bridge Road on the Riverside Industrial Estate in Littlehampton. Please avoid the area.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.

