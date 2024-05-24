Fire breaks out at St Leonards high-rise

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th May 2024, 14:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A fire broke out at a high-rise block of flats in St Leonards in the middle of the night.

The incident happened at Roosevelt Court, in Stonehouse Drive just after 2.45am this morning (Friday, May 24).

Seven fire engines attended the scene of the blaze, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said.

Firefighters were there for several hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
FireFire
Fire

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at Roosevelt Court, in Stonehouse Drive, at 2.46am on May 24.

“Seven appliances attended the accidental fire, with one hose reel jet and two thermal imaging cameras used at the incident.”

Related topics:FireSt Leonards

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.