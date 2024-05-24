Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire broke out at a high-rise block of flats in St Leonards in the middle of the night.

The incident happened at Roosevelt Court, in Stonehouse Drive just after 2.45am this morning (Friday, May 24).

Seven fire engines attended the scene of the blaze, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said.

Firefighters were there for several hours.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at Roosevelt Court, in Stonehouse Drive, at 2.46am on May 24.