Fire breaks out at Sussex bar
Two people were treated by paramedics following the incident.
Firefighters were called to to the scene just before 11am today.
The fire broke out at a bar in Brighton.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.56am February 9, 2025 to reports of a fire at the Eagle Bar in Brighton.
“Crews attended the scene on Gloucester Road.
“They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out a small fire in a kitchen.
“They also use a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan to clear smoke from the building.
“Two people were handed into the care of the ambulance service.
“The fire was accidental.”