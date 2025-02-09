A fire broke out at a bar in a Sussex town this morning (Sunday, February 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people were treated by paramedics following the incident.

Firefighters were called to to the scene just before 11am today.

The fire broke out at a bar in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters attended the incident at the bar in Brighton

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.56am February 9, 2025 to reports of a fire at the Eagle Bar in Brighton.

“Crews attended the scene on Gloucester Road.

“They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out a small fire in a kitchen.

“They also use a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan to clear smoke from the building.

“Two people were handed into the care of the ambulance service.

“The fire was accidental.”