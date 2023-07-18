A fire broke out at a house in Worthing early this morning (Tuesday, July 18).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said firefighters from East Preston, Littlehampton and Worthing attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: “At 6.19am we were called to reports of a property alight at Grand Avenue, Worthing.

“At its peak there were five fire engines from East Preston, Littlehampton and Worthing in attendance.

“Upon arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using hose reels and jets. Fortunately the property had been evacuated prior to our arrival.

“The incident has now been scaled down and one fire engine from East Preston remains at the scene damping down and turning over.

“A fire investigation is currently ongoing to establish the cause.”

5 PUMP FIRE BATH RD AND GRAND AVE WORTHING Firefighters at the scene.

5 PUMP FIRE BATH RD AND GRAND AVE WORTHING Emergency services at the scene.

5 PUMP FIRE BATH RD AND GRAND AVE WORTHING Firefighters at the scene.

5 PUMP FIRE BATH RD AND GRAND AVE WORTHING Firefighters at the scene.