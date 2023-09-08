BREAKING
Fire breaks out on Bexhill house roof

A fire broke out on the roof of a house in Bexhill this afternoon (Friday, September 8).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in Albany Road just after 1pm.

Crews are still at the scene of the fire, ESFRS said.

A spokesperson said: “ESFRS was called at 1.03pm to Albany Road, Bexhill, following reports of a roof fire. As of 2.15pm five fire engines were at the scene, along with an aerial appliance.

“We are asking that people avoid the area and, while we know the weather is hot, we are also asking that locals keep doors and windows closed until smoke clears. More advice on staying cool in this weather can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather.”

ESFRS said firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and an areal ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

The spokesperson added: “As of 3.15pm, three appliances are still on scene dampening down and cutting away. All persons are accounted for and no casualties have been reported.”

