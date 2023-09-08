A fire broke out on the roof of a house in Bexhill this afternoon (Friday, September 8).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in Albany Road just after 1pm.

Crews are still at the scene of the fire, ESFRS said.

A spokesperson said: “ESFRS was called at 1.03pm to Albany Road, Bexhill, following reports of a roof fire. As of 2.15pm five fire engines were at the scene, along with an aerial appliance.

“We are asking that people avoid the area and, while we know the weather is hot, we are also asking that locals keep doors and windows closed until smoke clears. More advice on staying cool in this weather can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather.”

ESFRS said firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and an areal ladder platform to extinguish the fire.