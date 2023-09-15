Fire crews in East Sussex are among the busiest in the UK, new data reveals

BREAKING
Fire crews in East Sussex are among the busiest in the country, new data has revealed.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Sep 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 19:36 BST
East Sussex fire and rescue crews are amongst the busiest in the country. Photo: Sussex World.East Sussex fire and rescue crews are amongst the busiest in the country. Photo: Sussex World.
Compiled by the team at Utility Builder, the data suggests that teams in East Sussex responded to the eighth most incidents in the country between 2022 and 2023.

Researchers discovered that teams in East Sussex attended 10,595 incidents across the county, equating to 1,245.6 per 100,000 people.

The list was rounded off by Cleveland in the North East, which had 1,848.5 per hundred thousand people, but East Sussex fire crews attended more incidents per person that those in Northumberland and West Yorkshire, with 1,173.2 and 1,136.9 incidents reported respectively. #

The research also revealed some of the areas most at risk from inadequate cladding. Salford, Tower Hamlets, Greenwich and Newham were all found to have more than 20 buildings with ACM cladding which is unlikely to meet regulation, the researchers said. They added that private, non-residential buildings and industrial properties are more likely to catch light than residencies.

