Fire crews in East Sussex are among the busiest in the UK, new data reveals

Fire crews in East Sussex are among the busiest in the country, new data has revealed.

Compiled by the team at Utility Builder, the data suggests that teams in East Sussex responded to the eighth most incidents in the country between 2022 and 2023.

Researchers discovered that teams in East Sussex attended 10,595 incidents across the county, equating to 1,245.6 per 100,000 people.

The list was rounded off by Cleveland in the North East, which had 1,848.5 per hundred thousand people, but East Sussex fire crews attended more incidents per person that those in Northumberland and West Yorkshire, with 1,173.2 and 1,136.9 incidents reported respectively.