Fire crews in East Sussex attended over 10,000 incidents from 2022 to 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
New research has revealed the top ten areas of the country where local fire and rescue services attended the most fire incidents in 2022/23 and East Sussex features, with 1,245.60 fire incidents attended per 100,000 people, which ranks amongst the highest in the country.
The team at Utility Bidder have carried out research that reveals the UK areas most at risk due to inadequate cladding, the areas with the most recorded fire incidents in 2022/23, as well as highlighting the building types most likely to catch fire.
East Sussex ranks eighth in the UK for incidents attended per 100,000 people.
Cleveland ranked first with 1,849 fires per 100,000 people attended by Fire and Rescue services.
With over 3,500 fires reported, private non-residential buildings are the most likely building type to catch fire, followed by industrial premises with 1,749 fires reported.