Fire in Bexhill town centre
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in London Road just after 8.40am to reports of smoke coming from a building.
A spokesperson said four fire engines were dispatched to the blaze by 9.10am.
ESFRS added the fire broke out in the kitchen of a vacant takeaway premises and firefighters wore breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and keep their doors and windows closed.
There were no reports of injuries, ESFRS said.
The incident was scaled down just before 10am today, with two fire engines remaining at the scene.
The ESFRS spokesperson said: “The fire is out. As of 10.40am the incident continues to be scaled down. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police request members of the public continue to stay away from scene until further notice. The road currently remains closed.”
