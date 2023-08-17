Fire in outbuilding of Littlehampton supermarket believed to be deliberate, fire service says
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "Shortly after 6pm yesterday (16 August) we responded to a fire at Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from East Preston and Littlehampton to the scene.
"Upon arrival fire found a small fire in an outbuilding.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera. Fortunately there were no casualties.
"The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition."