Fire in outbuilding of Littlehampton supermarket believed to be deliberate, fire service says

Officers from the Fire and Rescue Service responded to a small fire in an outbuilding attached to the Morrisons in Littlehampton yesterday (August 16) – and a spokesperson said it could have been started deliberately.
By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Aug 2023, 19:07 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "Shortly after 6pm yesterday (16 August) we responded to a fire at Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from East Preston and Littlehampton to the scene.

"Upon arrival fire found a small fire in an outbuilding.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera. Fortunately there were no casualties.

"The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition."

Fire and Rescue crews at the scene. Photo: Derrick Chester

