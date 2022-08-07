Fire rescue teams tackle leisure centre blaze in Copthorne

Emergency crews were called to the fire at 7.22am and, teams from Crawley, Salfords, Reigate, Godsen, Horsham, Burgess Hill and Petworth attended.

Copthorne Road was closed in both directions at 8.55am, from the Wyevale Garden Centre to the Copthorne Hotel roundabout, in order to accommodate the 12 water tender ladders, and five specialist vehicles attending the fire.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By 9.26am, ten pumps were on site, tackling the blaze, with teams from Hurstpierpoint, Leatherhead, Banstead & Steyning assisting those already mentioned.

ACORN LEISURE FIRE COPTHORNE 7-8-22

Two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform and a control unit are also on site, but a high volume water pump provided by East Sussex Fire and Rescue has been stood down.

Due to the density of local resources in the Copthorne Road area, residents have been asked not to congregate near the incident, and those living nearby are asked to close windows, doors and curtains where possible.

More on this as the incident develops.