Fire service called to Brighton Wetherspoons as patrons evacuated
East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were called to a Wetherspoons in Brighton yesterday (November 3).
Weatherspoons in North Street Brighton was evacuated just before 5:30pm Thursday evening.
Patrons were seen to be huddled in the rain outside whilst an appliance from East Sussex fire Service attended.
After a short while it was deemed a false alarm and everyone was allowed back in to continue their night.
A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “A fire crew attended the scene but was stood down”.