Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire service called to Brighton Wetherspoons as patrons evacuated

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were called to a Wetherspoons in Brighton yesterday (November 3).

By Sam Pole
19 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 7:25am
East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were called to a Wetherspoons in Brighton yesterday (November 3).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were called to a Wetherspoons in Brighton yesterday (November 3).

Weatherspoons in North Street Brighton was evacuated just before 5:30pm Thursday evening.

Patrons were seen to be huddled in the rain outside whilst an appliance from East Sussex fire Service attended.

After a short while it was deemed a false alarm and everyone was allowed back in to continue their night.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “A fire crew attended the scene but was stood down”.

Fire serviceWetherspoons