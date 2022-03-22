Fire station in Partridge Green searching for more retained firefighters

They will be opening up the station to those interested in finding out more about becoming a retained firefighter on Monday, March 28 between 9am and midday.

Retained firefighters often have full time employment elsewhere in the community but live or work within close proximity to one of the service’s fire stations. When on duty they can be paged at any time to respond to an emergency situation.

The event on Monday, March 28 will offer an insight into the role of a retained firefighter and offer an opportunity for people to meet their local crew and ask any questions they may have about joining the fire service as a retained firefighter.

Firefighters at Partridge Green Fire Station are searching for more people to join their ranks as retained (on-call) firefighters

Lucy Stout, who works as a retained firefighter at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, said: "I applied to become a retained firefighter because I wanted to give back to the community whilst challenging myself.

"I was also keen to start a full-time career in the service and felt that this was a good opportunity to find out what life as a firefighter was like.

"There is good comradery among the crew, it is challenging but there is a good feeling knowing that you are helping the people and the community."

For more information about becoming a retained firefighter visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-rescue-recruitment/become-an-on-call-firefighter/.

During the event on Monday, firefighters will also be offering some free home safety advice to residents. This is an opportunity for all residents to come along and ask any questions around home fire safety they may have. The team will also be able to advise on how best to support elderly relatives or friends who may be at greater risk of fire.

The event will be held on Monday, March 28 between 9am and midday at Partridge Green Fire Station, High Street, RH13 8HU.

If you cannot make the event, you can find some top home fire safety tips here.

