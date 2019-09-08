Firefighters battle blaze in roof of Brighton flats - in pictures
Firefighters were called to a residential fire this afternoon after a fire took hold in flats in Wellington Road, Brighton.
Emergency services have now left the scene, but these pictures show them working to secure the area.
1. Wellington Road, Brighton
Firefighters battle the flames in Wellington Road SUS-190809-154514001
Freelance
2. Wellington Road, Brighton
Firefighters battle the flames in Wellington Road SUS-190809-154526001
Freelance
3. Wellington Road, Brighton
Firefighters battle the flames in Wellington Road SUS-190809-154627001
Freelance
4. Wellington Road, Brighton
Firefighters battle the flames in Wellington Road SUS-190809-154500001
Freelance
View more