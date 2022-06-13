Firefighters called to car fires in Eastbourne

Both the parked vehicles were found ablaze in Iden Street in Hampden Park behind flats after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) received reports.

Two fire engines attended the scene at around 5.15pm to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters then dampened down the fires once they had been brought under control.

ESFRS has been approached for a statement.

We will have more as we get it.

1. JPEHnews-17-06-22-Hampden-Park-cars-on-fire7-SSXupload.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales

2. JPEHnews-17-06-22-Hampden-Park-cars-on-fire5-SSXupload.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales

3. JPEHnews-17-06-22-Hampden-Park-cars-on-fire4-SSXupload.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales

4. JPEHnews-17-06-22-Hampden-Park-cars-on-fire6-SSXupload.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup Photo Sales