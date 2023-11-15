Firefighters from across East Sussex were called to help extinguish a vehicle ablaze in the early hours of Wednesday (November 15) morning.

Fire crews from Uckfield, Crowborough, Pevensey and Barcombe were called to help deal with a fire at a trailer on Station Road in Heathfield at 5.37am.

Firefighters were on the scene throughout the morning and the fire was eventually put out by 8am.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.37am on 15 November 2023 to a trailer fire in Station Road, Heathfield.

“Firefighters from Uckfield, Crowborough, Pevensey and Barcombe and officers have been called to attend.

“Smoke is also affecting the adjacent commercial building. Crews are using breathing apparatus and two 45mm jets to tackle the fire.

"The fire is now out and as of 8am we are now leaving the scene and handing over to the responsible persons of the premises.”

