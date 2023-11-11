Firefighters called to tackle blaze at historic West Sussex hotel
Fire crews were called to help tackle a blaze at an historic West Sussex hotel on Friday (November 10) evening.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT
Multiple engines from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service fought to stop a fire at the building in Arundel high street yesterday evening.
The incident is reported to have affected the Norfolk Arms Hotel in the town.
An aerial platform could be seen inspecting chimneys on the roof of the building at around 6.30pm yesterday.
Arundel High Street was closed for parts of the evening while crews tackled the incident.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.
