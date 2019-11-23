Firefighters remain at scene of major blaze at East Sussex hotel

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service operation at the site of an East Sussex hotel is likely to continue throughout the day (Saturday, November 23).

As of 6.30am, two fire engines and a control unit remained at the scene.

The scene on Saturday morning. Picture: Annemarie Field

The fire service said efforts to isolate the gas supply to the Claremont Hotel, Eastbourne, will continue.

There are concerns over the stability of the building which means that this work cannot take place in the immediate area around the hotel. Alternative plans have been put in place, according to the fire service.

This work will take some time and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, firefighters are allowing the gas to burn off in a controlled manner which is being closely monitored.

Cordons remain in place to ensure public safety and are being managed by Sussex Police.

A further update is expected after 10am.

East Sussex Fire said it was called at 8.52am on Friday (November 22) to reports of a fire in a basement of the Claremont hotel.

At the height of the incident, 12 fire engines were at the scene, supported by specialist vehicles and officers.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police, Eastbourne Borough Council, the ambulance service, Highways, utility companies and local building control assisted.

Everyone was evacuated safely.

Eastbourne Borough Council is helping provide accommodation for people from neighbouring properties who need somewhere to stay.

Anyone who is unable to return to their home because of the fire and needs alternative accommodation can call Sussex Police on 101 for assistance.