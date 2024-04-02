Firefighters set to take part in exercise at Chichester cathedral

West Sussex Firefighters are set to take part in a simulation exercise near Chichester Cathedral next month, which could lead to some minor disruption for residents.
By Connor Gormley
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 14:29 BST
Set to take place on the evening of May 20, 2024, the exercise will see smoke billowing from the city centre landmark as firefighters practice their response to a large scale emergency at the site.

As a result of the exercise, road closures with limited access for resident will be in place from 7pm to 11pm while the exercise is underway. “Partner agencies (including Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and West Sussex Highways) will immerse themselves in a real-life operational situation and work together to resolve the training scenario,” a spokesperson said.

Members of the public are invited to come along and watch the exercise unfold; the best viewing points are thought to be the City Cross and the old House of Fraser building. Safety cordons will be in place and must be followed.

