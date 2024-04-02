Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set to take place on the evening of May 20, 2024, the exercise will see smoke billowing from the city centre landmark as firefighters practice their response to a large scale emergency at the site.

As a result of the exercise, road closures with limited access for resident will be in place from 7pm to 11pm while the exercise is underway. “Partner agencies (including Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and West Sussex Highways) will immerse themselves in a real-life operational situation and work together to resolve the training scenario,” a spokesperson said.

