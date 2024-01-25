Firefighters take to Goodwood motor circuit to practice vital life-saving skills in downed-plane simulation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on January 18, the mock-incident saw crews respond to a simulated collision between an aircraft and two small vehicles, with a fire starting in the plane’s engine.

A heavy rescue tender from Chichester attended the incident, alongside crews from Bognor Regis and Chichester.

Anton Mezzone, Station Manager at Chichester Fire Station, said: “We are delighted to have been able to use Goodwood Motor Circuit for our training exercise. Goodwood is an iconic attraction within our county which sees thousands of aeroplanes and cars pass through its Aerodrome and Motor Circuit every year. We are very grateful to the team at Goodwood for allowing us to use their facilities and train for serious aircraft incidents.

Firefighters sharpening their skills on Goodwood motor circuit. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

“During this exercise we practiced several complex rescues which included releasing six people from the vehicles and aircraft. Saving lives is always our number one priority at incidents, and it was great to test our preparedness in this environment.