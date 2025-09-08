Firewalk honours veterans in fiery evening of fundraising for Worthing home

A fiery evening of fundraising is planned for Worthing's Care for Veterans home, giving people an opportunity to walk across fire as a symbolic gesture.

The Firewalk Challenge has been organised by Royal Star & Garter at Worthing Rugby Club on September 20 and anyone aged 12 and over can take part.

Vicky Strange, home manager, said: "This event is about a community coming together to honour people who have already faced some of life’s greatest battles. Walking across fire is symbolic of the challenges our veterans have overcome, and a great way to show your support for the wonderful people we care for.”

Brave a walk across red-hot wood embers to raise funds for the care and wellbeing of residents at the Boundary Road home, where long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care is provided for veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions.

Firewalkers tread over the red-hot embers

The firewalk will take place between 6pm and 9pm, including a 30-minute briefing. Those taking part must be aged 12 or above, and able to walk unaided and at a fast pace. Registration is £25 and participants are asked to raise a minimum £50 in sponsorship. A special prize will be awarded to the person who raises the most.

Care for Veterans is now part of the Royal Star & Garter group, following a merger earlier this year. Visit www.careforveterans.org.uk/events/firewalk-fundraiser to sign up for the Firewalk Challenge.