Firle Place Country Show and Horse Trials to return to East Sussex this May

Horse lovers from across East Sussex will all gather for Firle Place Country Show and Horse Trials, which takes place in May this year.

The two-day event will run a host of activities from equestrian sports to craft displays and countryside activities.

Organised by the team at BEDE Events, Firle Place takes place on May 14 and 15, and is the first British Eventing Area Festival in the calendar.

Held in the South Downs National Park in Firle, the village's estate was used as a primary location in the new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma which starred Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn and Miranda Hart.

The Firle Estate sits in the heart of the South Downs National Park and is just 60 miles from the centre of London.

If you are a classic car fan, Brighton SexMogs will be in attendance with their Classic Morgan Cars.

The event's funfair will include bungy trampolines, a small children’s carousel, mini bumper cars and an inflatable slide.

Stuart Buntine of BEDE: “We are very much looking forward to the event and it is great to have all the additional activity running this year alongside the horse trials.

“The British Eventing Area Festivals are a fantastic initiative for the sport in general but especially for grass roots riders wanting to work towards a championship atmosphere in a stunning location."

Area Championships will be held for BE80(T), BE80(T) Open, BE90, BE90 Open, BE100 and BE100 Open levels.

Firle will also include regional final qualifications at BE80(T), BE90 and BE100 with the top percentage of combinations going on to compete at the BE90 and BE 100 Championships held at Badminton and the BE80(T) Championship.

For further information and to book your tickets click here