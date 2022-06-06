First of 2,750 new homes in north Horsham to go on sale this weekend

Cala Homes, a subsidiary of north Horsham landowners Legal and General, are launching an ‘off-plan’ sales event on Saturday (June 11) and Sunday.

The housebuilders say that prospective buyers will be able to reserve the first release of one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes on the new estate – now known as Mowbray village.

Building work is already underway at Hawksbourne, the first phase of 193 houses being built by Cala Homes at Mowbray.

The first houses on the new north Horsham estate - Mowbray - go on sale by Cala Homes 'off plan' this weekend

A total of 168 of the first 193 homes will be for private sale and the remaining 25 will be affordable housing properties, says Cala.

The first homes are due to legally complete this autumn.

As well as the 2,750 houses, Mowbray village will ultimately also consist of shops, community facilities, parks and woodland.

The new campus for the Bohunt Horsham School opened to pupils in January this year and is situated close to Hawksbourne, the first phase of homes now under construction.

Cala Homes South sales director Lynnette Quintin said: “Cala at Mowbray is really starting to take shape, and will be open in the autumn for visitors to come and see for themselves the potential of this fantastic new community and the life they could have here.

“In the meantime, we are thrilled to release the first homes for off-plan sale and give buyers the opportunity to be the very first to call Mowbray home in 2022.”

The off-plan launch event will be taking place at the South Lodge hotel, Lower Beeding, on Saturday and Sunday.

Lynette added: “With Bohunt Horsham School right on the doorstep, new shops and amenities on the horizon including a Morrison’s supermarket, this development is perfectly placed in the heart of West-Sussex for couples, new and growing families, upsizers and downsizers alike.”

Meanwhile, Cala Homes says that a great deal of work is being carried out on the Mowbray site to minimise its impact on the surrounding landscape and wildlife.