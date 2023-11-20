First parliamentary inquiry into young carers reveals devastating impact on life opportunities

The first ever parliamentary inquiry into young and young adult carers has revealed a lack of support is having a huge impact on their education, wellbeing and future prospects.

An inquiry by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Young Carers and Young Adult Carers, supported by national charity Carers Trust, published its findings on November 14. It shows that 15,000 children, including 3,000 aged just five to nine, spend 50 hours or more a week looking after family members because of illness, disability or addiction.

There are an estimated one million young carers in the UK and the time they spend caring can lead to them falling behind at school and damage their life opportunities, according to the report.

In East Sussex there are estimated 15,000 young carers, but only 232 were identified through the Schools Census in 2023. Care for the Carers, the carers centre for East Sussex, runs a service which allows young carers to meet others in similar situations which enables young carers to access activities and support earlier.

Care for the Carers works in partnership with local organisations in support of young carers. Photo: Care for the Carers

Jennifer Twist, Care for the Carers’ Chief Executive said, “This report clearly shows that young carers in East Sussex are in need of our support. We want to ensure that our local community recognises and supports young carers, so they know that they are not left to care alone.”

Many young carers are not being identified by local authorities or schools and this is leading to a “postcode lottery” of support. The inquiry heard some are being left to cope alone for 10 years before being identified, while evidence to the inquiry showed the average waiting time to get support is three years.

Holly, a 21-year-old young adult carer and youth advisor to the inquiry, said: "I've been helping to take care of my younger sister ever since she was born but I only got identified as a young carer when I turned 14. The inquiry results clearly show many other young carers aren’t being identified. Even when they are, they don't always get the help they need.

"Caring impacts not just your everyday life but also your dreams for the future, especially when you’re not given the support you desperately need. It's crucial for those in charge to take their responsibilities seriously, be held accountable, and stop thousands of young people falling through the cracks."The inquiry heard from 70 individuals and organisations including young carers services, schools and parents, and more than 400 young and young adult carers.

To coincide with the report release, a group of young carers handed an open letter in at 10 Downing Street on November 14 demanding Prime Minister Rishi Sunak does more to help. The letter has been signed by more than 1,100 young and young adult carers.

Duncan Baker MP, chair of the inquiry and vice-chair of the APPG, said: “It’s up to all of us to give these young people a better start in life so we also need local authorities, health providers, schools, employers, and regulators to join in and help young carers. This is why the All-Party Parliamentary Group is calling on the Government for a national carers strategy to co-ordinate support right across the country.”