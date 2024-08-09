First robotic colorectal operation in Sussex performed
Mr Michail Klimovskij, Consultant Surgeon who is leading on this project said: “We are delighted to announce that we have recently performed the first robotic colorectal operation in Sussex.
“Since then we have carried out ten major robotic resections and they have proved to be less traumatic and we have got our patients back on track much faster because less analgesia needs to be used.
“Our dedicated team has been absolutely brilliant and our robust training means we have got all of our skills up and running very quickly.
“Patients have reported feeling less pain and recover faster, so the robotic system is making a difference.”
Robotic-assisted surgery uses new equipment to make much smaller cuts and special instruments controlled by professionals to carry out a number of different operations.
