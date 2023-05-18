Edit Account-Sign Out
First World War memorial in Chichester disfigured after apparent vandalism incident

A First World War memorial has been left disfigured following what appears to be a incident of vandalism.

By Joe Stack
Published 18th May 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:00 BST

The wooden sculpture on the North Side of Litten Gardens shows the same man in civilian life and during trench life. The hand of the ‘civilian’ side appears to have been cut off.

Reports first emerged on social media this morning, with one Nextdoor Neighbour user posting: “I've noticed the hand is missing off of one of the wooden soldier statues in the Litten Garden Memorial Garden. It has been cut off with a saw, very clean cut.”

Pictures from the scene show the damage to the sculpture, which commemorates the lives of the Chichester men who laid down their lives during the First World War.

In 2020, the same sculpture was vandalised when a flower, held in the now dismembered hand, was pulled from a plant pot.

Both the city and district council’s have been approached for comment.

